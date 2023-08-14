Anton ISD employee accused of ‘educator misconduct’ with student

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Authorities are investigating after reports of ‘misconduct’ between an Anton ISD district employee and a student.

Superintendent Freddie Tobias released a statement on Monday stating the school administration was alerted to the misconduct on Aug. 8.

Upon receiving the report, the school district placed the employee on administrative leave and informed several agencies of the accusations, including local law enforcement, Child Protective Services and the Texas Education Agency.

“The school administration is grateful for the cooperation it received from the Hockley County Sheriff’s Department,” Tobias said in the statement. “The District will continue to cooperate to the fullest extent permitted by law with law enforcement and other state and local agencies relating to educator misconduct.”

The employee, who has not been identified, is no longer working at Anton ISD, according to the release.

“Inappropriate relationships between District employees and students or minors are never tolerated,” Tobias stated. “The Anton ISD administration encourages anyone with concerns of a suspected improper relationship between a staff member and a student to immediately contact the Superintendent’s office or the Hockley County Sheriff’s Department.”

Authorities are still investigating the claims and no arrests have been made at this time.

Below is the full statement from Anton ISD:

Anton ISD statement (Anton ISD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.