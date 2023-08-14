Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Florida man posed as veterinarian, operated on pregnant dog that later died, authorities say

A Florida man was arrested after posing as a veterinarian and performing surgery on a pregnant...
A Florida man was arrested after posing as a veterinarian and performing surgery on a pregnant dog that later died.(Collier County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida man is in custody and accused of posing as a veterinarian and performing surgery on a pregnant dog that later died.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested 61-year-old Osvaldo Sanchez on Friday.

Sanchez is accused of performing an illicit cesarean section and spay procedure on a 6-year-old Chihuahua named Sugar.

After the surgery, Sugar got an infection and became ill.

The owners took Sugar to an emergency pet care facility, where staff noticed that the incision from the operation was closed with string or thread, and not standard materials.

Detectives learned that while Sanchez was not a licensed veterinarian, he was a licensed pet groomer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been seriously injured in a motorcycle accident at the intersection of Frankford...
1 seriously injured in motorcycle accident at 19th & Frankford
24-year-old Peter Martinelli
Son charged with murder, accused of stabbing mother ‘multiple times’ in Central Lubbock
Troopers were called to 16th Street and I-27 for a report of a motorcycle crash around 3 p.m.
Rider killed in motorcycle crash near 16th & I-27 on Friday afternoon
On Daybreak Sunday
Sunday morning top stories: Name released in fatal motorcycle crash
Lubbock Fire Rescue put out a house fire at the back of a home near 114th and University on...
LFR puts out house fire near 114th & University

Latest News

Source: CNN/POOL/TWITTER/@IASTARTINGLINE
GOP presidential candidates square off at Iowa State Fair
Source: CNN/COUNTY OF MAUI/US COAST GUARD/HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL...
Maui surveys damage as death toll climbs
A possible indictment looms for Trump in Georgia. (Source: CNN/POOL/WXIA/POOL VIA WSB/AP...
Trump faces possible fourth indictment
Police in Marion County, Kansas, staged a raid on a newspaper. (Source: KWCH/CNN)
Police raid Kansas newspaper