Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Lubbock Animal Services gives update on shelter conditions

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Animal Services will host a news conference Monday morning providing an update on shelter conditions since an illness broke out among animals, causing it to temporarily shutdown.

The shelter has lost at least 25 dogs to the illness. Last week, director Steven Greene said the shelter is desperately trying to find fosters to house the healthy dogs.

PREVIOUS STORY: LAS searching for fosters for healthy dogs being dumped at closed shelter

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been seriously injured in a motorcycle accident at the intersection of Frankford...
1 seriously injured in motorcycle accident at 19th & Frankford
24-year-old Peter Martinelli
Son charged with murder, accused of stabbing mother ‘multiple times’ in Central Lubbock
Troopers were called to 16th Street and I-27 for a report of a motorcycle crash around 3 p.m.
Rider killed in motorcycle crash near 16th & I-27 on Friday afternoon
On Daybreak Sunday
Sunday morning top stories: Name released in fatal motorcycle crash
Lubbock Fire Rescue put out a house fire at the back of a home near 114th and University on...
LFR puts out house fire near 114th & University

Latest News

Lubbock Animal Services gives update on shelter conditions
On Daybreak Today
Monday morning top stories: Death toll rises to 96 from Maui wildfires
Grapes in the vineyard at English Newsom Cellars.
Grape harvest projected to be better this year making tasty, consistent wine
One person has been seriously injured in a motorcycle accident at the intersection of Frankford...
1 seriously injured in motorcycle accident at 19th & Frankford