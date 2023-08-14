Lubbock Animal Services gives update on shelter conditions

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Animal Services will host a news conference Monday morning providing an update on shelter conditions since an illness broke out among animals, causing it to temporarily shutdown.

The shelter has lost at least 25 dogs to the illness. Last week, director Steven Greene said the shelter is desperately trying to find fosters to house the healthy dogs.

