Lubbock Animal Shelter to reopen Tuesday after illness outbreak among dogs

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Animal Shelter will reopen Tuesday after it has been temporarily closed the past few weeks due to an illness outbreak among the animals.

LAS hosted a news conference Monday morning providing an update on shelter conditions saying the dogs are being monitored, but it is ready to reopen to the public.

The shelter said it has lost less than 50 dogs to the illness. Last week, director Steven Greene said the shelter is desperately trying to find fosters to house the healthy dogs. Greene urges the public to step up and help the shelter by housing stray animals so LAS doesn’t get overwhelmed with new intakes.

PREVIOUS STORY: LAS searching for fosters for healthy dogs being dumped at closed shelter

