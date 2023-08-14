Monday morning top stories: Death toll rises to 96 from Maui wildfires

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock County Commissioners to consider bond election

The agenda includes calling for a bond election to build a $34 million medical examiner’s office

Voters would have to approve the money in the November election

Details here: Lubbock County may ask voters to approve bond for new medical examiner’s office

Levelland City Council to meet to discuss bug infestation

Residents in the Kaufmann addition neighborhood say their homes are overrun with red flour beetles

The meeting starts at 6 o’clock at Levelland City Hall

Previous coverage: Levelland mayor promising action in fight against red flour beetles

Maui wildfire death toll rises to 96

The fire destroyed more than 2,700 homes and buildings in Lahaina

Authorities say the number of victims will increase as crews continue searching rubble

Read more here: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire rises to 96 as recovery operations near one-week mark

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.