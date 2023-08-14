Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Motorcyclist killed in West Lubbock crash Sunday

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in West Lubbock Sunday afternoon.

Just after 12 p.m., officers responded to a crash with injuries at the intersection of 19th and Frankford Ave.

Investigators say 23-year-old Nickolas Wood was driving east on 19th Street when a passenger car, driven by 82-year-old Leilani Fillhard, attempted to turn south onto Frankford and the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Wood was taken to UMC where he later died. Fillhard was taken to Covenant Medical Center by private vehicle with minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old Peter Martinelli
Son charged with murder, accused of stabbing mother ‘multiple times’ in Central Lubbock
Troopers were called to 16th Street and I-27 for a report of a motorcycle crash around 3 p.m.
Rider killed in motorcycle crash near 16th & I-27 on Friday afternoon
On Daybreak Sunday
Sunday morning top stories: Name released in fatal motorcycle crash
Lubbock Fire Rescue put out a house fire at the back of a home near 114th and University on...
LFR puts out house fire near 114th & University

Latest News

LAS closed due to outbreak
Lubbock Animal Shelter to reopen Tuesday after illness outbreak among dogs
Lubbock Animal Services gives update on shelter conditions
Lubbock Animal Services gives update on shelter conditions
On Daybreak Today
Monday morning top stories: Death toll rises to 96 from Maui wildfires
Grapes in the vineyard at English Newsom Cellars.
Grape harvest projected to be better this year making tasty, consistent wine