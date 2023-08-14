Motorcyclist killed in West Lubbock crash Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in West Lubbock Sunday afternoon.

Just after 12 p.m., officers responded to a crash with injuries at the intersection of 19th and Frankford Ave.

Investigators say 23-year-old Nickolas Wood was driving east on 19th Street when a passenger car, driven by 82-year-old Leilani Fillhard, attempted to turn south onto Frankford and the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Wood was taken to UMC where he later died. Fillhard was taken to Covenant Medical Center by private vehicle with minor injuries.

