SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a 10-2 season, the Shallowater Mustangs enter year three under Head Coach Rodney Vincent.

A tough non-District schedule will prepare them for District, where all four playoff teams won their first round postseason games.

Coach Vincent believes his team will surprise a lot of people this season.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.