Ropesville to host 6th annual 62/82 Music Fest
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROPESVILLE, Texas (KCBD) - Head to Ropesville Saturday, August 19, for the 6th annual 62/82 Music Fest!
Tickets are $25 online and $30 at the gate. Bring your own cooler for $20. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. on Ropesville Main Street.
Bring your own chair and cooler to kick up your feet and enjoy live music, your favorite beverage and time with friends!
Find more information at https://www.6282musicfest.com/
Tickets can be purchased here
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.