Ropesville to host 6th annual 62/82 Music Fest

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROPESVILLE, Texas (KCBD) - Head to Ropesville Saturday, August 19, for the 6th annual 62/82 Music Fest!

Tickets are $25 online and $30 at the gate. Bring your own cooler for $20. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. on Ropesville Main Street.

Bring your own chair and cooler to kick up your feet and enjoy live music, your favorite beverage and time with friends!

Head to Ropesville Saturday, August 19, for the 6th annual 62/82 Music Fest!
Head to Ropesville Saturday, August 19, for the 6th annual 62/82 Music Fest!(Ropes Family & Community Outreach)

Find more information at https://www.6282musicfest.com/

Tickets can be purchased here

