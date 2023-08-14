Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Significant Front Leaves Highs Today Much Cooler

By Collin Mertz
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A strong front brings showers and thunderstorms to the northern and western counties and drops our high temps from the triple digits of yesterday to the low 80s here in Lubbock county.

Highs Today
Highs Today(KCBD)

For the area, highs today range the mid-to-upper 70s in the NW to low 90s in the SE, with more dominant cloud cover in the morning.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Throughout the late-morning and early afternoon, showers and clouds clear, leaving partially cloudy skies. Rain chances only return slightly for the southern counties in the early morning Tuesday. Tomorrow will still be cooler, around the upper 80s in Lubbock, but 100s return mid-week.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been seriously injured in a motorcycle accident at the intersection of Frankford...
1 seriously injured in motorcycle accident at 19th & Frankford
24-year-old Peter Martinelli
Son charged with murder, accused of stabbing mother ‘multiple times’ in Central Lubbock
Troopers were called to 16th Street and I-27 for a report of a motorcycle crash around 3 p.m.
Rider killed in motorcycle crash near 16th & I-27 on Friday afternoon
On Daybreak Sunday
Sunday morning top stories: Name released in fatal motorcycle crash
Lubbock Fire Rescue put out a house fire at the back of a home near 114th and University on...
LFR puts out house fire near 114th & University

Latest News

Daybreak Today Weather - Monday, Aug. 14
KCBD Weather at 10 for Sunday, Aug. 13
Raincast
Hot with storm chances today
Sunset from KCBD Tower Cam on Aug. 11
Lubbock ties heat record at 107 on Saturday