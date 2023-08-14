Two teens involved in Saturday night shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock sheriff’s office is investigating a Saturday night shooting involving two teenage boys.

Just before midnight, police were called to the 7700 block of East Woodrow Rd. for reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found two teens, 18-year-old Azariah Aguirre and another 16-year-old boy. Their injuries have not been specified.

The suspected shooter is described as a white man of average height, according to the sheriff’s office. He is between 18 and 20 years old and drives a “newer model” silver Ford F250 with blue lights.

Authorities stated there is no danger to the public.

Those with information are encouraged to call the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office at 806-775-1414 and ask for Investigator Fielding.

