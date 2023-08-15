Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Last Day of Cooler Temperatures

By Collin Mertz
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Highs today still much cooler than the upper 90s and 100s that we’ve been plagued with for a few weeks, though slightly warmer than yesterday.

High Temps Today
High Temps Today(KCBD)

A range of upper 80s and low 90s for highs today, with a high of 89 in Lubbock. Some showers and thunderstorms This morning to our SW. Those could shift to the north and impact western counties, maybe drifting into the central part of the area, though rain chances here in Lubbock are very low. Those are expected to clear out by the afternoon.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Temps jump back up tomorrow, and stay hot for several days, hanging around the upper 90s and 100s through the weekend and into the next week.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in West Lubbock Sunday afternoon.
Motorcyclist killed in West Lubbock crash Sunday
Anton ISD logo
Anton ISD employee accused of ‘educator misconduct’ with student
Shooting
Two teens injured in Saturday night shooting
Cecily Aguilar on Monday was sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in the killing of...
Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in Vanessa Guillén’s killing
FILE - An Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old Jasmin Murff has been canceled.
Amber Alert for 14-year-old Texas girl canceled

Latest News

Highs
Staying out of triple digits for one more day
KCBD News at 10 Weather - Monday, Aug. 14
KCBD News at 6 Weather - Monday, Aug. 14
Highs Today
Significant Front Leaves Highs Today Much Cooler