Lubbock police share back-to-school traffic safety reminders ahead of first day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tonight is the last big sleep before school starts for most Lubbock students. Many big changes will take place around the city, including much more traffic and pedestrians. The Lubbock Police Department wants to share safety reminders as people and their families head back to class.

“With tomorrow being the first day of school, you are going to see that influx of pedestrian and vehicular traffic, so you are going to want to be a little more cautious than you usually are especially in those school zones,” Antonio Leal, a public information officer at LPD, said.

Crossing guards, buses, kids and parents rushing around can cause some pretty chaotic roadways on the first day of school. Leal stated it is important to stay alert, slow down and put all phone calls on hold.

“In a school zone, if you are seen driving while you have a mobile device in your hand, you most likely will be pulled over,” Leal said.

Another thing people will be seeing more of is school buses. By law, when a bus is loading or unloading, drivers are required to stop, no matter what direction they are traveling.

“In the event that you are stopped and issued a citation for speeding, or any other stop sign violations, you are facing a Class C misdemeanor, and those can range anywhere from fifty to five-hundred dollars,” said Leal.

LPD officers will be keeping a close eye those violations on as people head back to school.

“They are aware that tomorrow is the first day of school, and they know to be present in those areas and watching those school zones,” Leal said.

