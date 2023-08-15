Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Lubbock police share back-to-school traffic safety reminders ahead of first day

By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tonight is the last big sleep before school starts for most Lubbock students. Many big changes will take place around the city, including much more traffic and pedestrians. The Lubbock Police Department wants to share safety reminders as people and their families head back to class.

“With tomorrow being the first day of school, you are going to see that influx of pedestrian and vehicular traffic, so you are going to want to be a little more cautious than you usually are especially in those school zones,” Antonio Leal, a public information officer at LPD, said.

Crossing guards, buses, kids and parents rushing around can cause some pretty chaotic roadways on the first day of school. Leal stated it is important to stay alert, slow down and put all phone calls on hold.

“In a school zone, if you are seen driving while you have a mobile device in your hand, you most likely will be pulled over,” Leal said.

Another thing people will be seeing more of is school buses. By law, when a bus is loading or unloading, drivers are required to stop, no matter what direction they are traveling.

“In the event that you are stopped and issued a citation for speeding, or any other stop sign violations, you are facing a Class C misdemeanor, and those can range anywhere from fifty to five-hundred dollars,” said Leal.

LPD officers will be keeping a close eye those violations on as people head back to school.

“They are aware that tomorrow is the first day of school, and they know to be present in those areas and watching those school zones,” Leal said.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in West Lubbock Sunday afternoon.
Motorcyclist killed in West Lubbock crash Sunday
Anton ISD logo
Anton ISD employee accused of ‘educator misconduct’ with student
Shooting
Two teens injured in Saturday night shooting
FILE - An Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old Jasmin Murff has been canceled.
Amber Alert for 14-year-old Texas girl canceled
Cecily Aguilar on Monday was sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in the killing of...
Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in Vanessa Guillén’s killing

Latest News

Lubbock police share back-to-school traffic safety reminders ahead of first day
Frenship alcove trails middle school ready for first day back to school
Frenship ISD’s brand new middle school to open doors to students Tuesday
Frenship ISD’s brand new middle school opens doors to students Tuesday
A crash involving a semi-truck has left two Seminole women dead.
Two Seminole women die in Monday evening semi crash