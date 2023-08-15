Community Coverage Tour
Lubbock Southwest Little League to face Southeast Wednesday in Junior League Baseball World Series

The Southwest Junior Little League team(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After falling to Honolulu Little League on Sunday, 9-0.

The Lubbock Southwest Little League will face-off against Irmo Little League (Southeast) in a win or go home game Wednesday morning, Aug, 16.

First pitch is scheduled for 10a.m. (CT).

The USA East Region champions (Hillsdale, New Jersey) defeated the USA Southeast champions (Irmo, South Carolina), 4-2, Tuesday morning.

You can watch the game tomorrow morning on ESPN+.

