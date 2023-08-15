Lubbock Southwest Little League to face Southeast Wednesday in Junior League Baseball World Series

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After falling to Honolulu Little League on Sunday, 9-0.

The Lubbock Southwest Little League will face-off against Irmo Little League (Southeast) in a win or go home game Wednesday morning, Aug, 16.

First pitch is scheduled for 10a.m. (CT).

The USA East Region champions (Hillsdale, New Jersey) defeated the USA Southeast champions (Irmo, South Carolina), 4-2, Tuesday morning.

You can watch the game tomorrow morning on ESPN+.

