Paducah firefighters battling wildfire burning in Cottle County

COTTLE COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters continue battling a wildfire burning close to Paducah in Cottle County.

The Bird Fire has burned around 140 acres and is 40% contained. The Paducah Fire Department has been responding to the wildfire since the weekend.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. However, it is burning a rural part of the county and not prompting any evacuation efforts right now.

Get updates on the Bird Fire at https://public.tfswildfires.com/

