Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Paducah firefighters battling wildfire burning in Cottle County

Firefighters continue battling a wildfire burning close to Paducah in Cottle County.
Firefighters continue battling a wildfire burning close to Paducah in Cottle County.(Paducah Volunteer Fire Department)
By KCBD Staff and Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COTTLE COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters continue battling a wildfire burning close to Paducah in Cottle County.

The Bird Fire has burned around 140 acres and is 40% contained. The Paducah Fire Department has been responding to the wildfire since the weekend.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. However, it is burning a rural part of the county and not prompting any evacuation efforts right now.

Get updates on the Bird Fire at https://public.tfswildfires.com/

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in West Lubbock Sunday afternoon.
Motorcyclist killed in West Lubbock crash Sunday
Anton ISD logo
Anton ISD employee accused of ‘educator misconduct’ with student
Shooting
Two teens injured in Saturday night shooting
Cecily Aguilar on Monday was sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in the killing of...
Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in Vanessa Guillén’s killing
FILE - An Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old Jasmin Murff has been canceled.
Amber Alert for 14-year-old Texas girl canceled

Latest News

On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock voters to decide on $34 million bond for new medical examiner’s office
FILE - An Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old Jasmin Murff has been canceled.
Amber Alert for 14-year-old Texas girl canceled
Levelland residents who live in the Kaufman Addition are dealing with hundreds of red flour...
City of Levelland addresses beetle infestation after two years of concerns
Levelland city council addresses beetle infestation