Paducah firefighters battling wildfire burning in Cottle County
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COTTLE COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters continue battling a wildfire burning close to Paducah in Cottle County.
The Bird Fire has burned around 140 acres and is 40% contained. The Paducah Fire Department has been responding to the wildfire since the weekend.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. However, it is burning a rural part of the county and not prompting any evacuation efforts right now.
Get updates on the Bird Fire at https://public.tfswildfires.com/
