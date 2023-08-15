Pigskin Preview: Muleshoe Mules

MULESHOE, Texas (KCBD) - The Muleshoe Mules are coming off an 8-4 playoff season as they enter their fourth season under Head Coach Jason Richards.

With some key returners coming back, the Mules will focus less on expectations and more on execution.

Coach Richards knows if his team executes, they are a pretty good football team.

The Mules will work to return the playoffs this season.

