Seminole woman dies in Monday evening semi crash

GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A crash involving a semi-truck has left a Seminole woman dead.

Just after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews responded to a crash about one mile south of Denver City on State Highway 214.

A semi-truck was traveling north on the highway and was attempting to turn left onto Ranch Road 2056. Another vehicle, driven by 55-year-old Elisabeth Hildebrand, was heading south on the highway. While the semi-truck was turning, the two vehicles collided in the roadway.

Hildebrand died at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

