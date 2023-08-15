Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock voters to decide on $34 million bond for new medical examiner’s office

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock County Commissioners approve $34 million bond election

Voters will decide on funds to be used to build a new medical examiner’s facility

The bond request will be on the November ballot

Details here: Lubbock County may ask voters to approve bond for new medical examiner’s office

Lubbock Animal Shelter to reopen today

Animals will be available for adoption or fostering

But the shelter will only take animals in emergency situations

Full story here: Lubbock Animal Shelter to reopen for adoptions on Tuesday

City of Levelland to address beetle infestation

Residents say there are coming from a grain facility near the Kaufmann Edition

The city will test other facilities in the Industrial Rail-Park to identify all possible sources

Read more here: City of Levelland addresses beetle infestation after two years of concerns

Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years

A Waco judge sentenced Cecily Aguilar to 30 years in prison for her role in the murder of Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen

She pleaded guilty to helping her boyfriend dispose of Guillen’s body in 2020

Full story here: Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in Vanessa Guillén’s killing

Trump indicted on 41 counts

A Georgia grand jury indicted former President Trump and 18 others on 41 criminal counts

Prosecutors say they entered a criminal conspiracy in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results

Latest developments here: Trump, 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case

