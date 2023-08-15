Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock voters to decide on $34 million bond for new medical examiner’s office
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Lubbock County Commissioners approve $34 million bond election
- Voters will decide on funds to be used to build a new medical examiner’s facility
- The bond request will be on the November ballot
- Details here: Lubbock County may ask voters to approve bond for new medical examiner’s office
Lubbock Animal Shelter to reopen today
- Animals will be available for adoption or fostering
- But the shelter will only take animals in emergency situations
- Full story here: Lubbock Animal Shelter to reopen for adoptions on Tuesday
City of Levelland to address beetle infestation
- Residents say there are coming from a grain facility near the Kaufmann Edition
- The city will test other facilities in the Industrial Rail-Park to identify all possible sources
- Read more here: City of Levelland addresses beetle infestation after two years of concerns
Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years
- A Waco judge sentenced Cecily Aguilar to 30 years in prison for her role in the murder of Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen
- She pleaded guilty to helping her boyfriend dispose of Guillen’s body in 2020
- Full story here: Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in Vanessa Guillén’s killing
Trump indicted on 41 counts
- A Georgia grand jury indicted former President Trump and 18 others on 41 criminal counts
- Prosecutors say they entered a criminal conspiracy in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results
- Latest developments here: Trump, 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case
