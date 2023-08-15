Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged
(CNN) – Actress Zooey Deschanel and “Property Brothers” host Jonathan Scott are engaged.
The couple announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Monday with the caption, “Forever starts now!!!”
According to People magazine, Scott proposed during a family trip to Scotland.
He met Deschanel in 2019.
They were both filming a segment of “Carpool Karaoke” with their siblings.
This will be Scott’s second marriage and Deschanel’s third.
