Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged

Jonathan Scott, left, kisses Zooey Deschanel pose for photographers upon arrival at the...
Jonathan Scott, left, kisses Zooey Deschanel pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Dreamin' Wild' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.(Joel C Ryan | Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actress Zooey Deschanel and “Property Brothers” host Jonathan Scott are engaged.

The couple announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Monday with the caption, “Forever starts now!!!”

According to People magazine, Scott proposed during a family trip to Scotland.

He met Deschanel in 2019.

They were both filming a segment of “Carpool Karaoke” with their siblings.

This will be Scott’s second marriage and Deschanel’s third.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in West Lubbock Sunday afternoon.
Motorcyclist killed in West Lubbock crash Sunday
Anton ISD logo
Anton ISD employee accused of ‘educator misconduct’ with student
Shooting
Two teens injured in Saturday night shooting
Cecily Aguilar on Monday was sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in the killing of...
Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in Vanessa Guillén’s killing
FILE - An Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old Jasmin Murff has been canceled.
Amber Alert for 14-year-old Texas girl canceled

Latest News

Radiant Storage in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
‘I started freaking out:’ College student says father’s ashes, other belongs missing from storage unit
FILE - Peyton Manning looks on at his Ring of Fame induction ceremony during an NFL football...
Peyton Manning adds a new title - professor at his alma mater, Tennessee
File - A clearance sale sign is displayed at a retail store in Downers Grove, Ill., Wednesday,...
Retail sales rose solidly last month in a sign that consumers are still spending freely
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock voters to decide on $34 million bond for new medical examiner’s office
The man reportedly jumped out and started cursing and banging on Woodruff’s car.
Woman says she and her 10-year-old son were targeted in road rage incident after school