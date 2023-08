LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former Texas Tech Red Raider Brian Duncan has been hired as the new Head Football Coach of the Anton Bulldogs.

He was at the school this morning visiting with the team and students.

Duncan was a linebacker for Texas Tech from 2007-2010.

Anton opens the season hosting Booker next Friday, Aug, 25th.

