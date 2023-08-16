Big 12 Commissioner to attend Red Raider Club Kickoff Luncheon

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - Texas Tech will welcome Big 12 Conference Commissioner Brett Yormark on Aug. 23 at the annual Red Raider Club Kickoff Luncheon hosted at Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

Yormark, now in his second full year leading the Big 12, joins a loaded dais for Texas Tech’s official kickoff event, which will also feature Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt and head football coach Joey McGuire. The annual Kickoff Luncheon is once again sponsored this year by Reliant and its parent company NRG.

“We’re pleased to welcome Commissioner Yormark to our annual Kickoff Luncheon,” Hocutt said. “In his short time leading our conference, Commissioner Yormark has pushed the Big 12 into a promising future, and I know Red Raider Nation will enjoy hearing his vision for our league moving forward.”

Recognized as one of the most dynamic and innovative executives in sports and entertainment, Yormark has secured the Big 12′s future in his short tenure, signing a lucrative television extension with Big 12 television partners FOX and ESPN, while also securing four new members in Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah. He was named the fifth commissioner of the Big 12 on Aug. 1, 2022.

Doors will open at 11:15 a.m. with the program starting at noon inside the main exhibit hall to Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. The Goin’ Band from Raiderland as well as the Texas Tech Spirit Squads will both be in attendance to perform prior to the program.

Individual tickets start at $25 per person and can be purchased online here. Reserved tables for eight are also still available for $750 per group. For more information or to purchase tickets, fans can also contact the Red Raider Club at 806-742-1196.

