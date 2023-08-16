Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Gulf of Mexico breaks heat record, report says

That extreme heat is a concern everywhere but especially in the Gulf.
That extreme heat is a concern everywhere but especially in the Gulf.(NOAA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Water in the Gulf of Mexico is the hottest on record, according to the Washington Post.

The report comes as coastal areas join much of the rest of the nation in this summer’s blistering heat wave.

That extreme heat is a concern everywhere but especially in the Gulf.

That’s because we are approaching peak hurricane season, and warmer water can intensify hurricanes and tropical storms.

Experts are already forecasting a busier-than-normal hurricane season.

The intense heat stretches across the whole Gulf coast, with both Houston and New Orleans recording their hottest periods ever within the last week.

In Louisiana, the extreme heat and humidity prompted Gov. John Bel Edwards to declare a state of emergency on Monday.

Officials cited a jump in heat-related emergency room visits, increasing drought and unrelenting heat.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a semi-truck has left two Seminole women dead.
Two Seminole women die in Monday evening semi crash
The Southwest Junior Little League team
Lubbock Southwest Little League to face Southeast Wednesday in Junior League Baseball World Series
Anton ISD logo
Anton ISD employee accused of ‘educator misconduct’ with student
FILE - An Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old Jasmin Murff has been canceled.
Amber Alert for 14-year-old Texas girl canceled
Levelland residents who live in the Kaufman Addition are dealing with hundreds of red flour...
City of Levelland addresses beetle infestation after two years of concerns

Latest News

England's Lauren Hemp, left, scores her side's second goal past Australia's goalkeeper...
England beats Australia 3-1 to move into Women’s World Cup final against Spain
51-year-old Kennon Shaw was arrested in Austin for the shooting at Angelwitch Cabaret that left...
Suspected Angelwitch Cabaret shooter sentenced to life in prison
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony...
Biden is set to mark the anniversary of his signing of a major climate, health and tax law
This Tuesday Aug. 15, 2023 photo provided by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department shows...
A family outing at a popular waterfall turns grim as mother drowns trying to rescue son