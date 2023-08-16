Hot Once Again

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Triple digits strike back, with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s around the area. Winds pick up in the mid-to-late morning, becoming more southwesterly and bringing hot, dry air into the area.

Highs (KCBD)

Lubbock today expects a high around 102. Skies are mostly clear throughout the day, with very light and scattered cloud cover more present in the morning.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Highs continue to be hot, with about a 104 expected Thursday and Friday, thanks to similar sky and wind conditions brought by the same high pressure pattern. Beginning this weekend, a very slight cooling trend drops highs to 100 Saturday, 99 Sunday and Monday, and 98 Tuesday.

