Lady Raiders Announce 2023-24 Non-Conference Basketball schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - With the start of the 2023-24 academic year just a week away, head coach Krista Gerlich announced the Lady Raiders 2023-24 non-conference schedule.

Armed with a loaded roster that features the return of Big 12 All-Freshman Team selection Bailey Maupin and fellow Texan Jasmine Shavers, the Lady Raiders open the season on Nov. 7 when the Vaqueros of UTRGV visit United Supermarkets Arena.

Just three days later the five-game home stand continues for Tech with a Friday night matchup against Tarleton (Nov. 10).

The season’s second week will be busy for Gerlich’s squad as Tech will host both Lamar (Nov. 13) and Texas A&M Commerce (Nov. 17).

Tech will open Thanksgiving week by closing a five-game homestand against UTSA (Nov. 20) before heading to Las Vegas for the South Point Shootout, where both Rutgers (Nov. 24) and Santa Clara (Nov. 25) await.

Following the Thanksgiving trip to Sin City, the Lady Raiders return home for four more home games beginning with a Nov. 29 matchup against UC Irvine.

The final month of both the calendar year and non-conference play will begin on Dec. 1 for Gerlich and company, as the Huskies of Houston Christian will visit Lubbock.

Just four days later Tech will play its final game before the finals week break when the Bearkats of Sam Houston travel to the Hub City.After taking the week of finals off, Tech will return to action on Dec. 13 for the annual Education Day game against UIW.

More details regarding additional non-conference games will be released when available.

Earlier in the summer the Big 12 Conference also released the 2023-24 schedule matrix. Due to the additions of BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF, the Big 12 Conference will feature 14 teams. As a result Tech will play five teams twice: Cincinnati, Houston, Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas.

The Lady Raiders will play the remaining eight teams in the conference just once. Tech will host UCF, Iowa State, Kansas and Kansas State, and will travel to Baylor, BYU, Oklahoma and West Virginia.

Complete season tickets for the 2023-24 season are available now and start at just $80 for the entire schedule. Tickets can be purchased online at //TexasTech.com/Tickets or by calling the Texas Tech Ticket Office at (806)-742-TECH.

