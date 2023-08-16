Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Lubbock real estate agents coping with cyber attack

Nationwide listing service offline while they recover from the attack
rapattoni system outage announced on X
rapattoni system outage announced on X(KCBD)
By Sydney Lowther
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cyber-attack has shut down real estate listing services nationwide, including here in Lubbock.

Rapattoni, a nationwide multiple listings service announced last week via social media that it was the target of a cyber-attack that caused a system outage. Rapattoni is a software and data service designed exclusively for real estate associations and multiple listing services. It is the ‘hub’ where real estate agents can see the latest information for listings on the market.

“We make our status changes on there: prices, active, under contract, everything goes through this Rapattoni MLS system,” Andi Dunlap, a realtor at Black Pearl Realty, said.

The shutdown is not allowing agents to update their listings to the hub, not just for realtors to see, but also affecting buyers and sellers.

“All of the major, like Zillow Realtor, they get their feeds from the MLS, were manually having to reach out and ask those questions, we’re all busy, so sometimes it takes a little bit to hear back to them to get those specific details we need to know,” Dunlap said.

Listings are still scheduled to hit the market while the system is shut down, so real estate agents have had to get creative.

“We’re still actively getting these listings on the market, we’re just having to do by a sheet. It’s a Google doc that we have access to, to go in and update them,” Dunlap said.

Dunlap said this document is being shared between Lubbock’s real estate agents and on private Facebook groups.

“It’s really made us come together and figure out how we can help each other,” she said.

Although it is an inconvenience, they say they now know how to handle an outage like this in the future.

“We’re going to take those precautions because as time goes on, technology advances. This is just the first it has affected our industry like this, but now that it’s been done, it’s probably not gonna be the last.”

Rapattoni says the attack is under investigation and they are working to get all systems restored, but it is yet to be determined when the MLS will be back up.

If you’re looking to buy or sell, know that agents will be able to still guide you through the process, it just might take a little bit longer until those systems are back up.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a semi-truck has left two Seminole women dead.
Two Seminole women die in Monday evening semi crash
The Southwest Junior Little League team
Lubbock Southwest Little League to face Southeast Wednesday in Junior League Baseball World Series
Anton ISD logo
Anton ISD employee accused of ‘educator misconduct’ with student
FILE - An Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old Jasmin Murff has been canceled.
Amber Alert for 14-year-old Texas girl canceled
Frenship alcove trails middle school ready for first day back to school
Frenship ISD’s brand new middle school to open doors to students Tuesday

Latest News

Students loading on to school bus
Durham accepting applications for bus drivers, ready to set the tone for a student’s day at school
51-year-old Kennon Shaw was arrested in Austin for the shooting at Angelwitch Cabaret that left...
Angelwitch Cabaret shooter sentenced to life in prison
On Daybreak Today
Wednesday morning top stories: Lubbock area students head back to school
A Lubbock pediatrician says staying up-to-date on regular vaccinations is more important than...
Lubbock pediatrician encourages routine vaccinations as kids head back to school