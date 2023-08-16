Community Coverage Tour
Pigskin Preview: Brownfield Cubs

By Pete Christy
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - The Brownfield Cubs enter 2023 with a new head football coach and athletic director as Taheric Brantley comes in from Coronado.

Brantley previously was at Brownfield, so he and his family are blessed to return.

The Cubs went 8-3 last season.

Coach Brantley says the Cubs will be high-flying and spread the ball around to their playmakers.

Brownfield will look to build upon the success last year and return to the postseason.

