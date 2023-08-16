Pigskin Preview: Friona Chieftains

FRIONA, Texas (KCBD) - Friona will look to improve on a 5-6 playoff season from a year ago.

Head Coach Jimmy Arias says they are fired up about this season.

The team wants to have fun and get deeper in the playoffs.

In District with some pigskin powers like Canadian, Spearman and Childress, Friona will look fast and spread the ball around.

Friona will stay strong and stay together, working together to try and reach their goals.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.