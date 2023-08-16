Today is hot, tomorrow even hotter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-70s with mostly clear skies. South winds will be around 10 mph.

Thursday will be sunny with high temperatures near 104°. Southwest winds will be around 10 to 15 mph in the morning. In the afternoon winds will become south around 5 to 10 mph. There will also be heat advisories and excessive heat warnings across the area.

Weather Highlights (KCBD)

Friday will be just as hot as Thursday, as high temperatures reach 104° or more again. Temperatures will trend cooler as we move into the weekend with Saturday and Sunday around 100° As of right now, Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 90s. There is little, to no, moisture in this forecast so expect dry and hot conditions.

7 Day (KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.