Today is hot, tomorrow even hotter
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-70s with mostly clear skies. South winds will be around 10 mph.
Thursday will be sunny with high temperatures near 104°. Southwest winds will be around 10 to 15 mph in the morning. In the afternoon winds will become south around 5 to 10 mph. There will also be heat advisories and excessive heat warnings across the area.
Friday will be just as hot as Thursday, as high temperatures reach 104° or more again. Temperatures will trend cooler as we move into the weekend with Saturday and Sunday around 100° As of right now, Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 90s. There is little, to no, moisture in this forecast so expect dry and hot conditions.
