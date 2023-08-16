Wednesday morning top stories: Lubbock area students head back-to-school

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock area schools first day back

It’s the first day of school for Lubbock area students

Be sure to slow down in school zones, watch out for children and stop for buses loading and unloading

More here: Lubbock police share back-to-school traffic safety reminders ahead of first day

Southwest vs. Southeast

The Lubbock Southwest Little League team will play Southeast today in the Junior League Baseball World Series

The first pitch is scheduled for 10 o’clock this morning

Details here: Lubbock Southwest Little League to face Southeast Wednesday in Junior League Baseball World Series

Bird fire grows to 140 acres

Paducah volunteer firefighters are battling at 140 acre wildfire west of Lubbock

The Bird Fire is 50% contained

Read more here: Paducah firefighters battling wildfire burning in Cottle County

Hawaii wildfire death toll continues to rise

The death toll from the Maui wildfire has risen to 106

More than 1,000 people are still missing

Latest updates here: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire rises to 106 as county begins to release identities of victims

