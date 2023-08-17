Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

10-year-old aspiring astrophysicist taking college course in Mandarin Chinese

A 10-year-old is earning credits this summer at the University of Virginia. (Source: WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR/Gray News) – A 10-year-old girl who wants to be an astrophysicist is already earning college credits this summer at the University of Virginia.

Linda Pistun started by taking classes one day a week at UVA for what she calls “fun little lessons.”

“I was coming to UVA every Saturday and getting a fun little lesson for a few hours about the topic I chose,” Linda Pistun said.

Now, that one day a week has turned into five. Even more impressive? Linda is currently enrolled in Mandarin Chinese.

She said she loves the class because it challenges her.

“There’s so much complexity, and the characters are the hardest part for me,” she said.

According to a news release from UVA, Linda skipped three full grades and skipped six grades in math. She is starting high school this fall at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology.

Linda hopes to be a full-time student at UVA by the time she is 14, then go to California Institute of Technology for grad school. Her dream job is to be an astrophysicist.

“I want to be an astrophysicist because it combines my four favorite things: astronomy, chemistry, physics and mathematics,” she said.

Linda is also a published author. Her new book is called “Linda and the Mysterious Footprints.” She said the hope is to teach other kids about climate change.

“It’s a children’s book that is all about science and how we can improve our environment by decreasing our carbon footprint,” she said.

Her favorite book is Charles Darwin’s “The Origin of Species.” Linda is so interested in Darwin that she named her pet turtle after him.

Linda loves to wear bowties as a nod to Bill Nye the Science Guy. In her free time, Linda enjoys playing the violin and the piano.

“I decided to play the violin because Albert Einstein played it and it helped him think,” she said. “It actually does help me think, just like Albert Einstein.”

You can follow Linda’s scientific journey on Instagram @lindaslab.

Copyright 2023 WVIR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Levelland residents who live in the Kaufman Addition are dealing with hundreds of red flour...
Initial report finds red flour beetles in Levelland industrial rail park
51-year-old Kennon Shaw was arrested in Austin for the shooting at Angelwitch Cabaret that left...
Angelwitch Cabaret shooter sentenced to life in prison
A crash involving a semi-truck has left two Seminole women dead.
Two Seminole women die in Monday evening semi crash
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, Texas 2-year-old found safe
Duncan was a linebacker for Texas Tech from 2007-2010.
Anton hires Red Raider Brian Duncan to coach Bulldogs Football

Latest News

Bidens heading to Hawaii Monday to see damage from deadly wildfires
31-year-old Calvin Brown Jr.
Lubbock man sentenced to 35 years for 2020 murder
Pedro Gonzales reeled in a carp last Sunday that weighed 22 pounds, 5 ounces.
Man who caught massive carp fish says it took over an hour to reel in
FILE - The chess federation said it and its member federations increasingly have received...
World chess federation bars transgender women from competing in women’s events
FILE - Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a shooting involving the FBI,...
Utah man shot by FBI brandished gun and frightened Google Fiber subcontractors in 2018, man says