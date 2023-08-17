Community Coverage Tour
Amber Alert canceled, Texas 2-year-old found safe

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
By KPLC Digital Team and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BEAUMONT, Texas (KPLC/Gray News) - A 2-year-old boy who was reported missing has been found safe, KPLC reports.

The Beaumont Police Department issued an Amber Alert for Braylon Marquis Alexander Lee Harris. Police are still looking for Georgianna Latasha Randall, 29, in connection with Braylon’s disappearance.

AMBER ALERT: Beaumont 2-year old missing
Randall was seen on foot with Braylon near the 1900 block of College Street around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Randall was last seen driving a gray SUV with an unknown license plate number.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234 or call 911.

