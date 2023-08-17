Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Bystanders save child swept off pier by wave

Take a Look at This: A girl is saved from being swept out to sea; a car is swallowed by a sinkhole. (CNN, WHAM, @NDEVONCOUNCIL, GINA HELSEL)
By CNN Newsource staff and Jeremy Roth, CNN
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILFRACOMBE, England (CNN) - A little girl is OK thanks to some brave bystanders after a rogue wave pulled her from a pier into rough waters.

The shocking moment turned a pair of bystanders into a pair of heroes, and it was caught on camera.

It started when a large wave swept a child off a pier and into the harbour Aug. 3 at a tourist destination on the North Devon coast in southwest England.

The child tried to swim against the intense current but started to get pulled toward the open water.

Thankfully, a bystander sprang into action, springing into the rough surf. As he got control of the child, another onlooker tossed them both a life preserver.

Officials later issued a warning about the area’s high tides.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

51-year-old Kennon Shaw was arrested in Austin for the shooting at Angelwitch Cabaret that left...
Angelwitch Cabaret shooter sentenced to life in prison
Levelland residents who live in the Kaufman Addition are dealing with hundreds of red flour...
Initial report finds red flour beetles in Levelland industrial rail park
A crash involving a semi-truck has left two Seminole women dead.
Two Seminole women die in Monday evening semi crash
Duncan was a linebacker for Texas Tech from 2007-2010.
Anton hires Red Raider Brian Duncan to coach Bulldogs Football
The Southwest Junior Little League team
Lubbock Southwest Little League eliminated from Junior League World Series

Latest News

FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a cellphone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston.
NYC bans use of TikTok on city-owned phones, joining federal government, majority of states
Harmoney Harper's father wants his daughter to be remembered for her joyful personality.
Father remembers 8-year-old daughter killed in school bus accident
ERCOT has issued a voluntary conservation notice, asking Texans to conserve energy in today’s...
ERCOT asking Texans to use less electricity due to ‘extreme’ heat
FILE - President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One at the White House, July 28, 2023, in...
Biden to pay respects to former Pennsylvania first lady Ellen Casey, who died last week in Scranton