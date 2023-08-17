Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Dangerous heat across the area with highs reaching mid-100′s

By Collin Mertz
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temps today even hotter than yesterday across the area, with highs expected to surpass the mid 100′s for the east. A high of 104 is expected.

Highs Today
Highs Today(KCBD)
Heat Advisories Today
Heat Advisories Today(KCBD)

Given the extreme temperatures, much of the eastern area is under a heat advisory today. While everyone will need to exercise caution if outdoors today, taking frequent breaks and drinking plenty of water, folks in the advisory area will need to be extra vigilant.

Hydration Tips
Hydration Tips(KCBD)

The oppressive heat continues tomorrow, with highs still around 104 in Lubbock. Things back off slightly into the weekend, around 100 Saturday and 99 Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a semi-truck has left two Seminole women dead.
Two Seminole women die in Monday evening semi crash
51-year-old Kennon Shaw was arrested in Austin for the shooting at Angelwitch Cabaret that left...
Angelwitch Cabaret shooter sentenced to life in prison
Duncan was a linebacker for Texas Tech from 2007-2010.
Anton hires Red Raider Brian Duncan to coach Bulldogs Football
The Southwest Junior Little League team
Lubbock Southwest Little League eliminated from Junior League World Series
Levelland residents who live in the Kaufman Addition are dealing with hundreds of red flour...
Initial report finds red flour beetles in Levelland industrial rail park

Latest News

Daybreak Today Weather - Thursday, Aug. 17
7 Day
Hot Wednesday, hotter Thursday
Highs
Hot once again
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Wednesday, Aug. 16