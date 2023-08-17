ERCOT asking Texans to use less electricity due to ‘extreme’ heat

Community Coverage Tour
ERCOT has issued a voluntary conservation notice, asking Texans to conserve energy in today’s ‘extreme temperatures.’(KWTX)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - ERCOT has issued a voluntary conservation notice, asking Texans to conserve energy due to today’s ‘extreme temperatures.’

The notice is set for Thursday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Texans are asked to voluntarily reduce electric use, if safe to do so,” ERCOT stated in a social media post.

ERCOT stated the company is not currently in emergency operations.

More information on the condition of Texas’ power grid can be found here.

