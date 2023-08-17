ERCOT asking Texans to use less electricity due to ‘extreme’ heat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - ERCOT has issued a voluntary conservation notice, asking Texans to conserve energy due to today’s ‘extreme temperatures.’

The notice is set for Thursday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Texans are asked to voluntarily reduce electric use, if safe to do so,” ERCOT stated in a social media post.

ERCOT stated the company is not currently in emergency operations.

More information on the condition of Texas’ power grid can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.