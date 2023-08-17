Community Coverage Tour
Food cart owner sells cold items only to keep employees cool during heat

A food cart owner in Oregon tested a menu of cold food to spare his team from using the fryer and grill during a recent heat wave. (Source: KATU)
By Megan Allison, KATU
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) - An Oregon food cart owner had to make a menu change to help his employees work in the summer heat.

Rico Loverde owns two food carts in Portland, and when the heat started to rise over the weekend, he decided to test a slightly different menu.

The team changed its burger menu to cold sandwiches so they wouldn’t have to use the fryer and grill.

Loverde said temperatures in the cart can easily get up to 120 degrees during the summer when everything is on in the kitchen.

“It [the heat] was pretty intense,” he said. “People were not too thrilled to show up for a burger and find cold items, but we plan to try it again.”

Another food cart is expected to open in the area for owner Kurt Huffman.

The soft opening is set, but the city will once again be facing high temperatures.

“It’s sweltering. I’m not positive that we’re going to be open the entire day,” Huffman said. “We’ll do some happy hours, make sure everything works.”

Huffman also owns several restaurants in the area. However, the heat has hurt business.

“We have four of our restaurants that are closed just simply because the air conditioning system couldn’t keep up,” he said. “That’s not only uncomfortable for guests, but it’s uncomfortable for staff and can be dangerous.”

Both business owners said it’s been a challenging summer to bring in customers.

“This summer has been unusually slow,” Huffman said.

Copyright 2023 KATU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

