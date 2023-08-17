Community Coverage Tour
Initial report finds red flour beetles in Levelland industrial rail park

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Preliminary reports were released Wednesday night regarding the infestation of red flour beetles in a Levelland neighborhood.

The City of Levelland and Texas Agri-life entomologists completed sample testing for the pests in three facilities in the industrial rail park area.

This after residents in the Kaufmann Addition reported for the second year, the tiny beetles are covering their floors, falling from their attics, and crawling on their skin in bed.

Residents blamed the grain company across Highway 114 for the invasion, and an initial report from the City of Levelland Emergency Management Coordinator indicates the pests are present in all three industrial facilities in the area.

But the city is waiting for an official report from the entomologists before taking any action to clear the infestation.

