LCU to host Texas Congresswoman at luncheon on Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Congresswoman Mayra Flores is making a stop in Lubbock on Thursday.

She, along with Congressman Ronny Jackson, will be speaking at a luncheon at Lubbock Christian University.

The following statement was released about the luncheon:

Bienvenido West Texas will have a luncheon filled with great conversation, networking and delicious food with The Honorable Mayra Flores on Thursday, August 17th, at 11:30am at the Lubbock Christian University Baker Conference Center, 5642 Eileen Blvd Lubbock TX. Mayra made history by flipping her district and becoming the first Mexican-born Latina to win a seat in Congress. Also join us for special guest congressman Ronny Jackson. Individual tickets $50.

