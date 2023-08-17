Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

LCU to host Texas Congresswoman at luncheon on Thursday

Congresswoman Mayra Flores is making a stop in Lubbock on Thursday.
Congresswoman Mayra Flores is making a stop in Lubbock on Thursday.(Eric Gay | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Congresswoman Mayra Flores is making a stop in Lubbock on Thursday.

She, along with Congressman Ronny Jackson, will be speaking at a luncheon at Lubbock Christian University.

The following statement was released about the luncheon:

Bienvenido West Texas will have a luncheon filled with great conversation, networking and delicious food with The Honorable Mayra Flores on Thursday, August 17th, at 11:30am at the Lubbock Christian University Baker Conference Center, 5642 Eileen Blvd Lubbock TX. Mayra made history by flipping her district and becoming the first Mexican-born Latina to win a seat in Congress. Also join us for special guest congressman Ronny Jackson. Individual tickets $50.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a semi-truck has left two Seminole women dead.
Two Seminole women die in Monday evening semi crash
51-year-old Kennon Shaw was arrested in Austin for the shooting at Angelwitch Cabaret that left...
Angelwitch Cabaret shooter sentenced to life in prison
Duncan was a linebacker for Texas Tech from 2007-2010.
Anton hires Red Raider Brian Duncan to coach Bulldogs Football
The Southwest Junior Little League team
Lubbock Southwest Little League eliminated from Junior League World Series
Levelland residents who live in the Kaufman Addition are dealing with hundreds of red flour...
Initial report finds red flour beetles in Levelland industrial rail park

Latest News

On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: City of Levelland testing finds beetles in Industrial Rail Park
More students than ever auditioned for the Goin' Band, ahead of this year's Macy's Day...
Student interest in Goin’ Band rises ahead of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade performance
Levelland residents who live in the Kaufman Addition are dealing with hundreds of red flour...
Initial report finds red flour beetles in Levelland industrial rail park
teachers on the rise
United Supermarkets, Mrs Baird’s team up for 12th annual Teachers on the Rise program