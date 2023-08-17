Community Coverage Tour
Lubbock man sentenced to 35 years for 2020 murder

31-year-old Calvin Brown Jr.(Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has pleaded guilty to murder after a shooting in 2020 left one man dead.

On Jan. 10, 2020, Lubbock police responded to a home in the 1500 block of 25th Street for a civil disturbance. The caller told police someone had been shot.

When police arrived, they found 67-year-old Ronald Sepeda dead in an underground cellar of the home.

The homeowner, Calvin Joe Brown, Jr., was soon taken into custody. Brown reportedly told police he and Sepeda had gotten into a fight. Brown stated he shot Sepeda in self-defense, killing him.

During the investigation, police believed Brown attempted to hide the body in the cellar of the home. He later admitted to trying to using “chemical agents” to clean up the blood and moving Sepeda to the cellar.

He was arrested on charges of murder and tampering with a corpse; he was held on a $200,000 bond in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

On Thursday, Brown pleaded guilty to murder in the 140th District Court under Judge Douglas Freitag. His trial was scheduled to start on Monday, but the 35-year-old instead agreed a plea deal.

Brown was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

