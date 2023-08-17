Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

MANHUNT OVER: Suspect accused of shooting three officers in Harris County captured

Terran Green
Terran Green(Harris County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Terran Green, the suspect in the shooting of three law enforcement officers in Harris County, was taken into custody without incident following an hours-long standoff with SWAT officers, said Sheriff County Sheriff Ed Gonzales.

The barricaded suspect surrendered to authorities shortly before midnight, according to the sheriff.

Two law enforcement officers were wounded Thursday while closing in on the suspect, who was wanted in the shooting of a Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy during a traffic stop Wednesday night, according to HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

On Thursday night, a deputy with the sheriff’s office and a U.S. Marshal were shot in the 11500 block of Silhouette Ridge, where Terran Green barricaded himself inside a home.

The sheriff said the officers tried to enter the home when Terran Green fired a weapon at them. They did not return fire, Gonzalez said in a press conference.

Gonzalez says the deputy was shot in the torso, but was wearing body armor. The US Marshal was shot in the leg.

The wounded officers were taken to Kingwood Hospital and are believed to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Gonzalez.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Levelland residents who live in the Kaufman Addition are dealing with hundreds of red flour...
Initial report finds red flour beetles in Levelland industrial rail park
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, Texas 2-year-old found safe
31-year-old Calvin Brown Jr.
Lubbock man sentenced to 35 years for 2020 murder
Texas Tech Athletics announced Thursday a restructuring of seating assignments for the Goin’...
Texas Tech announces football seating restructure
Christopher Jesus Morales was arrested by Littlefield police on Thursday afternoon after he was...
Littlefield police arrest man after BB gun scare near primary school

Latest News

One person has been taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a house fire in South...
LFR responds to house fire in South Lubbock Friday morning
Dr. David Edwards, in Family Medicine at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
College students turning to caffeine to fight sleep deprivation
On Daybreak Today
Friday morning top stories: Littlefield man facing charges after BB gun scare near primary school
College students turning to caffeine to fight sleep deprivation
Lubbock teenager Kynlee White has started her own baking business, bringing in some spending...
‘Kynlee’s Mixing Bowl’ business helping Lubbock teen cope with cancer