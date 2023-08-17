Community Coverage Tour
Pigskin Preview: Denver City Mustangs

By Pete Christy
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DENVER CITY, Texas (KCBD) - The Denver City Mustangs are hungry for a Playoff Gold Ball.

They are on a mission after losing in the first round of the playoffs the last two years in a row.

Eight starters are back on both sides of the ball.

Denver City has a new turf that they purchased from the Big 12. It was used for the Conference Championship game between TCU and Kansas State. The Big 12 logo was on it when Denver City put it on their field, but they power washed it off to put the Mustang on.

Denver City is focused on making a solid run in 2023.

