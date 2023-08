LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a 2-8 playoff season, the Lamesa Golden Tornadoes return six offensive and eight offensive starters this season.

This is year four under Head Coach Joseph Hood and this squad would love to earn a Gold Ball to put in the trophy case.

Lamesa looks to return to the playoffs and play as long as they can.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.