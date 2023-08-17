Community Coverage Tour
Stripe Out called for Texas Tech home opener against Oregon

Texas Tech Football Field
Texas Tech Football Field(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - Texas Tech is calling for a “stripe out” of Jones AT&T Stadium on Sept. 9 when the Red Raiders host Oregon in front of a sellout crowd.

Red Raider fans are encouraged to follow the attached color map to see what color is assigned to each specific section. Students and all fans in odd-numbered sections are asked to wear red as are those in sections 112A, 112B and the north loge box area. All fans in even-numbered sections as well as section 111 are asked to wear white.

This will be Texas Tech’s first “stripe out” initiative since the 2014 season. As of now, Texas Tech’s only other announced color scheme for the 2023 season is the Thursday night contest versus TCU where all fans are encouraged to wear black. Any additional color schemes will be announced the week of the game.

Tickets for the home opener versus Oregon are officially sold out as Texas Tech expects a capacity crowd for a potential top-25 non-conference matchup. Fans who were unable to purchase tickets to the Oregon game directly through the athletics department are encouraged to utilize SeatGeek, the official secondary ticket partner of Texas Tech Athletics.

Tickets for Texas Tech’s next home game Sept. 16 versus Tarleton State are still on sale through the Athletics Ticket Office. Texas Tech is offering a 2 for $20 deal for the Tarleton State game, which can be purchased by using the promo code TSU23 online at TexasTech.com

