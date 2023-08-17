Student interest in Goin’ Band rises ahead of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade performance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the temperatures rise, so does the excitement for the Goin’ Band from Raiderland. One of the largest Texas Tech bands in years is preparing for football season, and a trip to New York for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in November.

“I think there’s a lot of excitement, I mean we can really see that, especially in the numbers,” Director of Athletic Bands Joel Pagán said.

Nearly 420 Red Raiders will represent the scarlet and black in the Goin’ Band this year. This year, 500 students auditioned for the band, more students than ever before.

“Even with just our inventory, we have to be real careful because we wouldn’t have enough instruments for those individuals, believe it or not. So, there are a lot of variables that we had to consider when we cut it down to our final number,” he said.

It’s been three-a-day rehearsals all week for the Red Raiders, meaning they practice in the morning, afternoon and evening.

Pagán says with the heat, they take frequent breaks and encourage students to drink lots of water.

“We like to say we don’t take quote-unquote corporate water breaks. We say if you, if you’re feeling, tired if you feeling hot, step out, grab some water, step back in,” Pagán said.

Pagán says their new uniforms are also lighter and more breathable. Plus, they’ll have the Goin’ Band looking spiffy on televisions across the nation in November.

Soon, the Red Raiders will start practicing for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“We’re the largest, most visual organization on campus. But to be on that national stage to represent not just Texas Tech, Lubbock, but the state of Texas, I think it’s really great and really cool,” he said. “We’re going to make this city and this state very proud in November.”

Pagán says parade viewers will know right away when it’s the Goin’ Band’s turn to play.

“We have some great music in store and things. I think everyone’s going to recognize and be able to say, that’s Texas Tech University,” he said.

Pagán predicts all of this year’s excitement will fuel the program for years to come.

