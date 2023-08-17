Texas Tech announces football seating restructure

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics announced Thursday a restructuring of seating assignments for the Goin’ Band from Raiderland as well as its student body beginning with the 2023 football season.

Capacity at Jones AT&T Stadium will drop to 56,200 for the 2023 season as the ongoing south end zone project removed roughly 3,900 seats, which were all allocated to Texas Tech’s student body and the Goin’ Band from Raiderland. A seating capacity for the 2024 season and ensuing years has not been determined yet.

“We appreciate the collaboration of the Goin’ Band and the Student Government Association in helping us make these necessary seating adjustments,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “With a reduced capacity, it’s even more imperative that we provide this football program with the best homefield advantage in the Big 12 Conference. We can’t encourage our supporters enough to join the momentum that this football program is experiencing under Coach McGuire and his staff.”

As part of its revised seating structure, the Goin’ Band from Raiderland will move to section 23 on the east side of Jones AT&T Stadium. The move is a transition back to a familiar location for the Goin’ Band, which previously occupied the southeast side of the stadium up until moving to the center section in the south end zone prior to the 2012 season.

Additionally, student seating from the south end zone will be relocated to sections 113 and 114 in the northeast corner of the stadium. Texas Tech students will continue to occupy the majority of the lower bowl on the east side of the stadium, ranging from sections 13-17 on the northeast side as well as 20-22 in the southeast corner. The student section will still account for 22 percent of the capacity of Jones AT&T Stadium.

Both moves are expected to be permanent as the south end zone will be primarily utilized for premium seating options once Texas Tech’s $220 million project is completed prior to the 2024 season. That project began immediately following the 2022 home finale and signals the largest football investment in the university’s history.

Texas Tech will offer two locations for students to enter the stadium this season, which will be at Gate 4 (northeast corner) as well as Gate 6 (southeast corner). Due to ongoing construction, access through Gate 6 will be limited compared to previous seasons.

In addition, pedestrian walkways directly south of Jones AT&T Stadium in between the Sports Performance Center will be much narrower this season. Fans are highly encouraged to avoid the area and access the east side of the stadium through the pedestrian sidewalk on the north end of Jones AT&T Stadium or via University Avenue.

