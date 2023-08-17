Thursday morning top stories: City of Levelland testing finds beetles in Industrial Rail Park
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Beetles found in Industrial Rail Park
- The City of Levelland says testing found Red Flour Beetles at three facilities in the town’s Industrial Rail Park
- The city is waiting for an official report from entomologists before taking steps to clear the infestation
- Full story here: Initial report finds red flour beetles in Levelland industrial rail park
Lubbock man gets life sentence for cabaret shooting
- A judge sentenced Kennon Shaw to life in prison for the shooting death of Joseph Burks
- Shaw pleaded guilty to shooting Burks last March at a club near 98th and Highway 87
- Read more here: Angelwitch Cabaret shooter sentenced to life in prison
Death toll from Maui wildfire rises to 111
- Authorities say 1,000 people are still missing
- The state is conducting a review of the fire to determine if changes are needed in its warning systems
- Find the latest update here: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire rises to 111 as hundreds remain unaccounted for
DA requests March 4 trial date for Trump
- The district attorney in the Georgia elections case filed a motion for former President Trump and his co-defendants be arraigned on Sept. 5
- She also requested a trial date of March 4, 2024 the day before Super Tuesday
- Read more here: Georgia prosecutor seeks March trial date for trial of Trump and 18 others in election case
