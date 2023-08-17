Thursday morning top stories: City of Levelland testing finds beetles in Industrial Rail Park

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Beetles found in Industrial Rail Park

The City of Levelland says testing found Red Flour Beetles at three facilities in the town’s Industrial Rail Park

The city is waiting for an official report from entomologists before taking steps to clear the infestation

Full story here: Initial report finds red flour beetles in Levelland industrial rail park

Lubbock man gets life sentence for cabaret shooting

A judge sentenced Kennon Shaw to life in prison for the shooting death of Joseph Burks

Shaw pleaded guilty to shooting Burks last March at a club near 98th and Highway 87

Read more here: Angelwitch Cabaret shooter sentenced to life in prison

Death toll from Maui wildfire rises to 111

Authorities say 1,000 people are still missing

The state is conducting a review of the fire to determine if changes are needed in its warning systems

Find the latest update here: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire rises to 111 as hundreds remain unaccounted for

DA requests March 4 trial date for Trump

The district attorney in the Georgia elections case filed a motion for former President Trump and his co-defendants be arraigned on Sept. 5

She also requested a trial date of March 4, 2024 the day before Super Tuesday

Read more here: Georgia prosecutor seeks March trial date for trial of Trump and 18 others in election case

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.