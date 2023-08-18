Afternoon temps hit 109 on Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On this First Alert Weather Day, afternoon temps climbed as high as 109 degrees in areas along and east of the Caprock. As we move into the weekend, some good news, it will be cooling down across the west Texas region.

However, afternoon temperatures will still stay around 100 degrees Saturday and Sunday, but the cooling trend will continue into next week. We should return to the 90s in the afternoons for most of the area by Monday.

It also looks like 90s will continue through most of next week as the current high pressure weakens and moves away from our region.

On this First Alert Weather Day, afternoon temps climbed as high as 109 degrees in areas along and east of the Caprock. (KCBD Graphic)

As for rain chances, they will remain very low through the weekend, but will increase slightly by the middle of next week. There best potential for rain next week will be in New Mexico and the western areas of Texas.

If you’re headed west though, heavy rain from Hurricane Hilary will occur from western New Mexico west to California.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.