LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are responding to reports of a child being struck by a vehicle.

Emergency crews were called to the area of 62nd and Frankford Avenue around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Police stated a child was riding a bicycle in the area and was struck by a vehicle.

The child was seriously injured in the crash.

