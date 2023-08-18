Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

College students turning to caffeine to fight sleep deprivation

By Karin McCay
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, the average adult needs at least seven hours of sleep a night. But studies show that college students only get about six.

That may not sound like a big difference to some. However, as we head into a new school year, Dr. David Edwards, in Family Medicine at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, says not getting the sleep you need can be linked to poor grades among other problems. He says, “Sleep deprivation is associated with mood changes. It’s associated with decreased attention, decreased ability to concentrate, and sadly, it can even affect the student’s GPA.”

So where do college students typically turn for help when they’re sleepy but need to study? Caffeine.

Dr. Edwards says caffeine is tricky. “Caffeine does help. It helps maintain focus and attention. It is relatively safe when used in standard doses. For example, one to two cups of coffee or tea, we do begin to worry when people are getting excessive doses of caffeine through energy drinks, or through pre- workout supplements.” On the other hand, he says too much caffeine can lead to chest pain, racing of the heart, and anxiety. If a student is already feeling some anxiety over school and other issues, caffeine could really compound the problem.

Adding to the problem are so-called ‘study drugs’. Those are prescription stimulants like adderal or ritalin used without a prescription to boost energy and concentration. A recent college prescription drug study indicates one in seven college or post graduate students uses study drugs. Dr. Edwards adds, “Whether that’s to get high, whether that’s to maintain focus and study, or prepare for finals. That’s really a more dangerous category. We worry about addiction, and we worry about even fatalities, particularly when combined with alcohol or other drugs.”

Mixing study drugs with caffeine, he says, is essentially like taking speed especially since caffeine has a long half-life. That means it lingers in the body, cutting down on sleep time.

So what’s the answer? Particularly for students who need to maintain focus?

He says it starts with limiting caffeine intake to a certain part of the day. “We wouldn’t want people drinking caffeine or taking caffeine supplements in the evening, because it’ll affect their ability to sleep that night. It’s a trifecta. It’s healthy eating. It’s exercising consistently and it’s getting enough sleep.”

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Levelland residents who live in the Kaufman Addition are dealing with hundreds of red flour...
Initial report finds red flour beetles in Levelland industrial rail park
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, Texas 2-year-old found safe
31-year-old Calvin Brown Jr.
Lubbock man sentenced to 35 years for 2020 murder
Texas Tech Athletics announced Thursday a restructuring of seating assignments for the Goin’...
Texas Tech announces football seating restructure
Christopher Jesus Morales was arrested by Littlefield police on Thursday afternoon after he was...
Littlefield police arrest man after BB gun scare near primary school

Latest News

College students turning to caffeine to fight sleep deprivation
Dr. Brian Payne
Lubbock doctor suggests including hand sanitizer in school supplies
Teach kids to wash their hands to avoid back to school bugs
A Lubbock pediatrician says staying up-to-date on regular vaccinations is more important than...
Lubbock pediatrician encourages routine vaccinations as kids head back to school