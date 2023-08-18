Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Community Foundation of West Texas Stands in Solidarity with Maui Residents Amidst Wildfire Devastation

The Community Foundation of West Texas currently administers three hundred and fifty-eight...
The Community Foundation of West Texas currently administers three hundred and fifty-eight (358) funds with assets exceeding $60 million.(Community Foundation of West Texas)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The Community Foundation of West Texas expresses its deep sorrow and concern as distressing images and updates of the Maui wildfires continue to pour in. Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this catastrophic event. In response to the unprecedented scale of destruction caused by the wildfires on Maui, the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation (HCF) has taken swift action by activating the Maui Strong Fund. This initiative has been designed to provide flexible resources aimed at supporting the residents of Maui in their time of need.

Funding will address evolving needs, including shelter, food, financial assistance and other services as they are identified by on-the-ground partners doing critical work on Maui. HCF will not be collecting a fee for donations to the Maui Strong Fund; 100 percent of the funds will be distributed for community needs. Contributions to the Maui Strong Fund can be made through the official website of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation at //hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong. Every contribution, regardless of size, plays a crucial role in aiding the recovery and relief efforts for the affected residents.

For inquiries related to donations and giving, please reach out to HCF Donor Services at (808) 566-5560 or via email at donorservices@hcf-hawaii.org.

The Community Foundation of West Texas, in alignment with the Hawai’i Community Foundation, remains committed to assisting individuals and organizations who share a profound concern for their local communities. Our core mission involves fostering long-term investments and collaborations, uniting diverse voices to address local challenges and seize opportunities. We are dedicated to building stronger communities through our actions.

About the Community Foundation of West Texas:

The Community Foundation of West Texas is an independent, non-profit, publicly supported, tax-exempt organization whose purpose is to help donors meet the existing and future needs of the area’s educational, health, cultural, civic and charitable organizations. The Foundation’s mission goes beyond social service and welfare; our donors are improving the overall quality of life in the South Plains area.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local boutique in Plainview has burned down after a fire Thursday night.
Thursday night fire burns down Plainview boutique
Levelland residents who live in the Kaufman Addition are dealing with hundreds of red flour...
Initial report finds red flour beetles in Levelland industrial rail park
31-year-old Calvin Brown Jr.
Lubbock man sentenced to 35 years for 2020 murder
Texas Tech Athletics announced Thursday a restructuring of seating assignments for the Goin’...
Texas Tech announces football seating restructure
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, Texas 2-year-old found safe

Latest News

Child struck by vehicle near 62nd and Frankford
Child riding bike hit by vehicle, seriously injured
The seal for the United States Department of Justice is displayed on a lectern before a news...
Court Finds that Texas Law Requiring the Rejection of Mail Ballots and Applications Violates the Civil Rights Act
Lubbock Police Department
Lubbock police restructure leadership team assignments
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a Central Lubbock robbery...
Lubbock police asking for public’s help in identifying robbery suspect