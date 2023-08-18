Community Foundation of West Texas Stands in Solidarity with Maui Residents Amidst Wildfire Devastation

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The Community Foundation of West Texas expresses its deep sorrow and concern as distressing images and updates of the Maui wildfires continue to pour in. Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this catastrophic event. In response to the unprecedented scale of destruction caused by the wildfires on Maui, the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation (HCF) has taken swift action by activating the Maui Strong Fund. This initiative has been designed to provide flexible resources aimed at supporting the residents of Maui in their time of need.

Funding will address evolving needs, including shelter, food, financial assistance and other services as they are identified by on-the-ground partners doing critical work on Maui. HCF will not be collecting a fee for donations to the Maui Strong Fund; 100 percent of the funds will be distributed for community needs. Contributions to the Maui Strong Fund can be made through the official website of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation at //hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong. Every contribution, regardless of size, plays a crucial role in aiding the recovery and relief efforts for the affected residents.

For inquiries related to donations and giving, please reach out to HCF Donor Services at (808) 566-5560 or via email at donorservices@hcf-hawaii.org.

The Community Foundation of West Texas, in alignment with the Hawai’i Community Foundation, remains committed to assisting individuals and organizations who share a profound concern for their local communities. Our core mission involves fostering long-term investments and collaborations, uniting diverse voices to address local challenges and seize opportunities. We are dedicated to building stronger communities through our actions.

About the Community Foundation of West Texas:

The Community Foundation of West Texas is an independent, non-profit, publicly supported, tax-exempt organization whose purpose is to help donors meet the existing and future needs of the area’s educational, health, cultural, civic and charitable organizations. The Foundation’s mission goes beyond social service and welfare; our donors are improving the overall quality of life in the South Plains area.

