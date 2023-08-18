Dawson Co. rollover leaves Colorado man dead

DAWSON COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - One man is dead after a crash in Dawson County on Thursday.

Around 4:25 p.m., emergency crews were called to a rollover on Hwy. 87 about one mile north of Ackerly, according to a DPS report.

When authorities arrived, they found 42-year-old Shahir Anwar Ahmed of Denver, Colorado, seriously injured.

The report stated Ahmed was driving south on the highway when his vehicle veered onto the shoulder. Ahmed reportedly overcorrected, causing his vehicle to skid and crash into a culvert in the median. The car then rolled, ejecting Ahmed from the vehicle.

Ahmed was taken to the Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa where he later died from his injuries.

