Drunk driver pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2018 crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A drunk driver pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Thursday after a Lubbock County crash in 2018 killed his passenger.

41-year-old Skyler Duncan pleaded guilty in the May 7 crash that killed 38-year-old Latanya Lacy.

Court documents say Duncan was driving drunk with Lacy along FM 1729 when he lost control of his car, rolled the vehicle, and hit a fence.

Lacy died at the scene. Duncan pleaded guilty to the felony in court on Thursday and received a sentence of 60 days in prison and 10 years probation.

If Duncan violates that probation, he will have to spend 10 years in prison.

His license was also suspended for a year and he is required to have a breathalyzer inside his vehicle for the next five years.

